Ursus Breweries Sees Revenue Up 17% In 2023, Expects Growth To Continue

Ursus Breweries Sees Revenue Up 17% In 2023, Expects Growth To Continue. Ursus Breweries, the largest brewer in Romania, ended 2023 with RON2.67 billion revenue, up 17% from the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]