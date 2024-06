Alexandrion Group Wants to Enter Top-5 Largest Winemakers in 2024

Alexandrion Group Wants to Enter Top-5 Largest Winemakers in 2024. Alexandrion group, the largest local spirits producer and one of the biggest players on the wine market, has carried out a new rebranding for the winemaker of Gura Vadului, which is now named Domeniile Alexandrion Rhein 1892. Previously, the winemaker was called The Iconic Estate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]