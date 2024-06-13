Celestica Romania Close To RON2B Turnover In 2023Celestica Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian group Celestica, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON1.967 billion (EUR397.8 million), up 19.1% from nearly RON1.591 billion (EUR322.7 million) in 2022, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.
End Of An Era: Dafora Medias Withdraws From Bucharest Stock ExchangeDrilling company Dafora Medias (DAFR.RO), included on the special watch list of the stock market operator, will withdraw from trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on June 19, 2024, as a result of its bankruptcy, a decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) published on the (...)
Vertiv Romania's 2023 Turnover Up 11% YoY To Over RON91MVertiv Romania, a provider of critical digital infrastructure solutions and IT support services, ended 2023 with a turnover of over RON91 million (EUR18.3 million), up 11% on the year, as per data published on the finance ministry website.