Unicarm Set to Invest EUR8-10M in 2024 To Expand Store Network. Businessman Vasile Lucut, one of the most powerful local entrepreneurs, who controls Unicarm group, with activities in retail and production, will invest EUR8-10 million in 2024 to develop the company’s own store network. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]