Bucharest more expensive than the average city in Europe for international schools in 2023 - research.

Bucharest is more expensive than the average city in Europe for international schools, ranking 13th out of 31 cities in the new 2023 research released by the International Schools Database. The top 3 most expensive cities in Europe are all located in Switzerland, while Copenhagen is last at (...)