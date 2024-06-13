Romania's energy regulator expects prosumers' installed capacity at 2GW by yearend

The installed capacity of the residential PV installations, the so-called prosumers, will increase from 1.7GW currently to 2GW at the end of the year, according to estimates of the energy market regulator ANRE. The number of prosumers is expected to rise to 200,000 from 130,000 currently as a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]