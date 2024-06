Tenaris Romania Investments Top $500M

Tenaris Romania Investments Top $500M. Tenaris, a global manufacturer that owns among other a pipe plant in Zalau, a steel mill in Calarasi and the sucker rods plant of Campina, has in the past 20 years of presence in Romania carried out investments worth above $500 million, with 97% of output being exported. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]