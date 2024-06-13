Major weapons manufacturers interested in using Romanian AI solution to counter GPS jamming
Jun 13, 2024
Major weapons manufacturers interested in using Romanian AI solution to counter GPS jamming.
Storm Shadow AI (SSAI), an advanced artificial intelligence solution developed by Romanian software development company OVES Enterprise, has caught the interest of major global weapons manufacturers, which would want to use it to counter the jamming of GPS systems that affect modern military (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]