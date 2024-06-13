Construction works start at EUR 40 mln Bellemonde residential complex north of Bucharest

Construction works start at EUR 40 mln Bellemonde residential complex north of Bucharest. Bellemonde, a new residential complex in Pipera, north of Bucharest, received the building permit from the Voluntari City Hall. Thus, construction works at the new EUR 40 million project are scheduled to start in June and end in 24 months. The complex will cover a land area of over 41,000 sqm (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]