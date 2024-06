Cristina Lupascu Appointed Head of Marketing At Cushman & Wakefield Echinox

Cristina Lupascu Appointed Head of Marketing At Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has appointed Cristina Lupascu, a specialist with more than 20 years of experience in media and real estate, to the position of Head of Marketing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]