June 13, 2024

Bucharest events: Athenaeum Summer Festival brings mix of genres, soprano Sally Matthews as special guest
The third edition of Athenaeum Summer Festival, with a program bringing together classical, jazz, film, and early music, is scheduled to take place between June 20 and June 29 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. In the festival’s opening concert, British soprano Sally Matthews will (...)

Pepco Sees Sales Up 11% To Almost RON2.6B In 2023 Polish-held fashion discounter Pepco, the leader of the fashion market in Romania, ended 2023 with almost RON2.6 billion sales, 11% higher than in 2022, ZF calculated based on public data.

Celestica Romania Close To RON2B Turnover In 2023 Celestica Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian group Celestica, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON1.967 billion (EUR397.8 million), up 19.1% from nearly RON1.591 billion (EUR322.7 million) in 2022, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.

Electronic Component Maker Plexus Revenue Up 36.2% To Nearly RON1.5B In 2023 Electronic components manufacturer Plexus Services Ro, the local subsidiary of the US group Plexus, posted RON1.484 billion (EUR300.1 million) revenue last year, up 36.2% compared with the previous year’s RON1.089 billion (EUR221 million), according to calculations made by ZF based on Finance (...)

End Of An Era: Dafora Medias Withdraws From Bucharest Stock Exchange Drilling company Dafora Medias (DAFR.RO), included on the special watch list of the stock market operator, will withdraw from trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on June 19, 2024, as a result of its bankruptcy, a decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) published on the (...)

Vertiv Romania's 2023 Turnover Up 11% YoY To Over RON91M Vertiv Romania, a provider of critical digital infrastructure solutions and IT support services, ended 2023 with a turnover of over RON91 million (EUR18.3 million), up 11% on the year, as per data published on the finance ministry website.

Rezolv Energy & Low Carbon Secure Funding For Vifor Wind Farm In Buzau County Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon, via their project subsidiary First Looks Solution, have received loan facilities of up to EUR291 million to support construction of Phase 1 of the Vifor wind farm in Buzau County.

Undelucram.ro: 41% Of HR Experts In Romania Back Use Of AI Tools To Make Employees' Work Easier And Faster Nearly 41% of HR specialists in Romania support the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to make employees’ work easier and save time, compared to 35% of HR specialists in Greece, approximately 40% in Bulgaria and Hungary, and only 7% in Moldova, as per a study by Undelucram.ro, the (...)

 


