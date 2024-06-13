Romanian-born pianist Zoltán Thurzó sets new world record by playing at highest paved road in the world

Oradea-born pianist Zoltán Thurzó, a double Guinness World Record holder, set a new world record on Wednesday, June 12, by playing the piano at the highest altitude paved road in the world, the Umling La Pass in India, Ladakh region, at an altitude of 5,798.51 meters.