Rezolv Energy & Low Carbon Secure Funding For Vifor Wind Farm In Buzau County. Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon, via their project subsidiary First Looks Solution, have received loan facilities of up to EUR291 million to support construction of Phase 1 of the Vifor wind farm in Buzau County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]