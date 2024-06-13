Undelucram.ro: 41% Of HR Experts In Romania Back Use Of AI Tools To Make Employees’ Work Easier And Faster



Undelucram.ro: 41% Of HR Experts In Romania Back Use Of AI Tools To Make Employees’ Work Easier And Faster.

Nearly 41% of HR specialists in Romania support the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to make employees’ work easier and save time, compared to 35% of HR specialists in Greece, approximately 40% in Bulgaria and Hungary, and only 7% in Moldova, as per a study by Undelucram.ro, the (...)