Real Estate Developer Mitiska REIM Gets EUR19M Loan To Finance Retail Park In Pitesti

Real Estate Developer Mitiska REIM Gets EUR19M Loan To Finance Retail Park In Pitesti. Real estate developer Mitiska REIM has obtained a loan of EUR19 million from Erste Group Bank AG to finance its newest retail park in Pitesti, with BCR acting as security agent. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]