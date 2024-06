Pepco Sees Sales Up 11% To Almost RON2.6B In 2023

Pepco Sees Sales Up 11% To Almost RON2.6B In 2023. Polish-held fashion discounter Pepco, the leader of the fashion market in Romania, ended 2023 with almost RON2.6 billion sales, 11% higher than in 2022, ZF calculated based on public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]