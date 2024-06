Celestica Romania Close To RON2B Turnover In 2023

Celestica Romania Close To RON2B Turnover In 2023. Celestica Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian group Celestica, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON1.967 billion (EUR397.8 million), up 19.1% from nearly RON1.591 billion (EUR322.7 million) in 2022, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]