Electronic Component Maker Plexus Revenue Up 36.2% To Nearly RON1.5B In 2023

Electronic Component Maker Plexus Revenue Up 36.2% To Nearly RON1.5B In 2023. Electronic components manufacturer Plexus Services Ro, the local subsidiary of the US group Plexus, posted RON1.484 billion (EUR300.1 million) revenue last year, up 36.2% compared with the previous year’s RON1.089 billion (EUR221 million), according to calculations made by ZF based on Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]