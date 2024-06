End Of An Era: Dafora Medias Withdraws From Bucharest Stock Exchange

End Of An Era: Dafora Medias Withdraws From Bucharest Stock Exchange. Drilling company Dafora Medias (DAFR.RO), included on the special watch list of the stock market operator, will withdraw from trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on June 19, 2024, as a result of its bankruptcy, a decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) published on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]