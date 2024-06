Mitiska REIM gets EUR 19 mln loan for retail park in Pitesti

Mitiska REIM gets EUR 19 mln loan for retail park in Pitesti. Real estate developer Mitiska REIM obtained a EUR 19 million loan from Erste Group Bank, in which Erste's local subsidiary BCR acted as a guarantee agent, for the financing of a new retail park in Pitesti. The loan is intended to finance the development costs associated with the completion of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]