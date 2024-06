Fitch analyst says risks on Romania's rating are "mostly balanced"

Fitch analyst says risks on Romania's rating are "mostly balanced". The risks to Romania's rating are "largely balanced," Fitch Ratings analyst Greg Kiss told Reuters, adding that the relatively low level of public debt represents a favorable starting point for measures aimed at reducing the largest budget deficit in the EU, Economica.net reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]