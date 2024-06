Romania’s CA gap widens by 27% y/y in January-April

Romania’s CA gap widens by 27% y/y in January-April. The current account (CA) deficit of Romania increased by 26.7% y/y to EUR 6.58 billion in the first four months of 2024, according to data published by the central bank BNR. The deficit-to-GDP ratio thus reached 2.0% of GDP in January-April, compared to 1.8% in the same period of 2023. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]