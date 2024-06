Romania’s Nuclearelectrica to transfer EUR 160 mln for new nuke reactors

Romania's Nuclearelectrica to transfer EUR 160 mln for new nuke reactors. The management of state-controlled nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) summoned its shareholders to get permission for a large-sized loan (RON 814 million, EUR 160 million) to its subsidiary EnergoNuclear – which is developing the 3rd and 4th reactors of Romania's sole nuclear plant.