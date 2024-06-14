Romania’s April industrial figures confirm positive trend seen in March

Romania's industrial output surged by an impressive 12.1% y/y and even more (+16.9% y/y) in the core manufacturing industry, according to data published by the statistics office INS. This was, however, due to the larger number of workdays. The workday-adjusted industrial output rose by only (...)