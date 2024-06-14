Nuclearelectrica Wants to Grant Loan of Up to RON814M to EnergoNuclear Subsidiary for Cernavoda 3 and 4 Reactor Investments



State-owned Nuclearelectrica, Romania’s sole nuclear power producer, is convening shareholders to approve among others the amendment of the 2024 budget and the granting of a loan of as much as RON814 million to EnergoNuclear subsidiary for investments in Cernavoda 3 and 4 reactors.