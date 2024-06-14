Streets flooded, cars damaged and flights diverted as ‘code red’ storm hits Bucharest

Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county, as well as other areas in southern Romania, were under a code red storm warning on Thursday night, June 13. Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds hit the capital and other cities, causing floods and damage to properties and cars. In Bucharest and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]