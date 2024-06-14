INS: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 64.2% In Q1/2024, Higher By 1.2 Percentage Points vs Q4/2023

INS: Employment Rate For Working Age Population Hit 64.2% In Q1/2024, Higher By 1.2 Percentage Points vs Q4/2023. The employment rate for the working age population (15-64 years) was 64.2% in the first quarter of 2024, higher by 1.2 percentage points compared to the level recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, data from Romania's statistics board INS showed on Friday (June 14). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]