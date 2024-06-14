Focus on Japanese cinema, international guests, cine-concerts: Transilvania International Film Festival kicks off 23rd edition

Focus on Japanese cinema, international guests, cine-concerts: Transilvania International Film Festival kicks off 23rd edition. Transilvania International Film Festival, the largest feature film festival in the country, kicks off its 23rd edition today, June 14, in Cluj-Napoca. The festival's sold-out opening gala, expected to gather a public of more than 3,500, marks the beginning of eleven days of hundreds of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]