Focus on Japanese cinema, international guests, cine-concerts: Transilvania International Film Festival kicks off 23rd edition
Transilvania International Film Festival, the largest feature film festival in the country, kicks off its 23rd edition today, June 14, in Cluj-Napoca. The festival's sold-out opening gala, expected to gather a public of more than 3,500, marks the beginning of eleven days of hundreds of (...)

Autonom Appoints BRD As Intermediary For Possible Bond Issue At Bucharest Stock Exchange In Q4/2024 Mobility network Autonom Services, founded by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, has signed a contract with BRD – Groupe Société Générale S.A. (BRD) to act as an intermediary, in connection with the intention to launch a corporate bond issuance in the last quarter of 2024, as per a stock market (...)

Premier Energy Buys Two New PV Parks With A Capacity Of 86 MW Premier Energy Group, through Alive Renewable Holding Limited and together with Motor Oil Renewable Energy Single Member S.A. (MORE), has acquired two new photovoltaic projects for renewable electricity generation.

Electroarges Calls Shareholders To Vote On Name Change Home appliances and home appliance component maker Electroarges (ELGS.RO) has called shareholders for July 26 to vote on the sale of the stakes the company holds and on the change of its name to AETA Industria.

Grup Serban Holding Reports RON4.5M Net Profit For Q1/2024, Down 15% YoY Grup Serban Holding (stock symbol: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company operating in the agribusiness sector, ended the first quarter of 2024 with net profit of RON4.5 million, down 15% on the year, and a turnover of RON130 million, up 7% on the year, in line with data from the company's (...)

METAV Start EUR40M Residential Development In Pipera, North Of Bucharest Real estate developer METAV has started construction of a new residential complex, Bellemonde, in Pipera, north of Bucharest, after securing the construction permit from the authorities of the city of Voluntari.

UniCredit Bank Acts As Joint Global Coordinator And Bookrunner In Nearly EUR291M Financing For Rezolv Energy-Low Carbon JV's Wind Energy Project UniCredit Bank has completed a syndicated transaction as Joint Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, consisting of a financing package of up to EUR291 million for First Look Solutions SRL, a joint-venture between Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon, with the aim of funding the development of Phase 1 of (...)

Lactalis Closes Dairy Plant In Miercurea Ciuc Lactalis Romania group has started the procedures to close the plant in Miercurea Ciuc it got together with Covalact in 2016, but announced investments in the remaining facilities – Oiejdea, Alba County, Sfantu Gheorghe – Covasna County, Campulung Moldovenesc – Suceava County and Tunari – (...)

 


