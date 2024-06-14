Suspicions of electoral fraud deepen in Romania as NGOs uncover 500,000 canceled votes

Suspicions of electoral fraud deepen in Romania as NGOs uncover 500,000 canceled votes. Suspicions of electoral fraud deepen after the local and European elections held in Romania on June 9, which saw the governing PSD-PNL alliance tighten its grip on city halls across the country and the far-right replace reformist opposition MEPs in the European Union’s legislative. While some (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]