Lactalis Closes Dairy Plant In Miercurea Ciuc

Lactalis Closes Dairy Plant In Miercurea Ciuc. Lactalis Romania group has started the procedures to close the plant in Miercurea Ciuc it got together with Covalact in 2016, but announced investments in the remaining facilities – Oiejdea, Alba County, Sfantu Gheorghe – Covasna County, Campulung Moldovenesc – Suceava County and Tunari – (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]