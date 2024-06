Grup Serban Holding Reports RON4.5M Net Profit For Q1/2024, Down 15% YoY

Grup Serban Holding (stock symbol: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company operating in the agribusiness sector, ended the first quarter of 2024 with net profit of RON4.5 million, down 15% on the year, and a turnover of RON130 million, up 7% on the year, in line with data from the company's (...)