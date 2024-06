METAV Start EUR40M Residential Development In Pipera, North Of Bucharest

METAV Start EUR40M Residential Development In Pipera, North Of Bucharest. Real estate developer METAV has started construction of a new residential complex, Bellemonde, in Pipera, north of Bucharest, after securing the construction permit from the authorities of the city of Voluntari. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]