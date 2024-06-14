UniCredit Bank Acts As Joint Global Coordinator And Bookrunner In Nearly EUR291M Financing For Rezolv Energy-Low Carbon JV's Wind Energy Project

UniCredit Bank has completed a syndicated transaction as Joint Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, consisting of a financing package of up to EUR291 million for First Look Solutions SRL, a joint-venture between Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon, with the aim of funding the development of Phase 1 of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]