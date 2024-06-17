Romania wins EUR 330 mln ICSID arbitration lawsuit filed by owners of bankrupt insurer Astra

Romania won the litigation case filed by the owner of the bankrupt insurer Astra Asigurari, Dutch-based Nova Group Investments controlled by the Adamescu family, according to a note published by the Romanian Ministry of Finance. The case was filed by Nova Group Investments in 2016 on the