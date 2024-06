Average net wage in Romania up real 7.9% y/y in April

Average net wage in Romania up real 7.9% y/y in April. The average net wage in Romania rose by only 0.6% m/m to RON 5,217 (EUR 1,050) in April, enough to result in an annual advance of 14.3% y/y compared to +13.9% y/y in April, according to data reported by the statistics office INS. Combined with lower inflation (5.9% y/y in April), this, in (...)