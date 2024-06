Oracle Global Services Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Slide almost 16 % To RON518.4M

Oracle Global Services Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Slide almost 16 % To RON518.4M. Oracle Global Services Romania, part of US group Oracle, one of the world's largest tech groups, registered an almost 16% turnover decline in 2023 year-on-year, to over RON518.4 million (EUR104.2 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]