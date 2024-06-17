Deloitte's IT Services Center Growth Rate Abruptly Slows Down In 2023Deloitte Tehnologie SRL, the IT services center the consulting and auditing company opened in Bucharest in 2016, saw its revenue growth pace abruptly slow down in 2023, following six double-digit increases (between 499% and 22%), and the number of employees shrank for the first time, Finance (...)
IBB Holding Seeks To Raise EUR10M Via Bucharest Stock ExchangeIBB Holding Group (IBB Holding), a group of 12 companies operating in the construction industry, mainly infrastructure construction, plans to raise EUR10 million through a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to increase production capacity and secure working capital.
Votrom's 2023 Profit Up 19.5% YoY To Almost RON21MFuel trader Votrom, held by the Tulvan family in Oradea, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON768.8 million (EUR155.4 million), slightly lower than RON774.2 million (EUR157 million) reported in 2022, in line with data on the finance ministry website.