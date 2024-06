Number of Prosumers in Romania Hits 121,000; Likely to Triple by 2030

Number of Prosumers in Romania Hits 121,000; Likely to Triple by 2030. While in early 2020 Romania had just 271 prosumers, this exclusivist club has now turned into a significant player in the local energy field. Thus, at end-March 2024, Romania had over 121,000 prosumers, with an overall capacity of almost 1,600 MW, in line with data provided by energy watchdog ANRE. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]