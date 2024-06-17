Former TV anchor turned politician seeks to lead Romania’s major opposition party USR

Former TV anchor turned politician seeks to lead Romania’s major opposition party USR. Campulung Muscel mayor Elena Lasconi, a former TV anchor turned politician, announced her candidacy for the top position in the major Romanian opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) after former party president Catalin Drula resigned amid disappointing results in the European and local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]