Romania plans to double installed power generation capacity by 2035

Romania will have to double the installed power generation capacity to 40GW by 2035 because 60% of it has to be produced in PV or wind installations and will, therefore, be intermittent, according to the 2025-2035 energy strategy draft currently under debate at the Ministry of Energy.