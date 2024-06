Lender BRCI Becomes 13th Bank in Romania to Add Instant Payments Services to Portfolio

Lender BRCI Becomes 13th Bank in Romania to Add Instant Payments Services to Portfolio. Romanian lender Banca Romana de Credite si Investitii has expanded its services portfolio with the Plati Instant service developed by TRANSFOND, which allows the inter-banking transfer of sums of up to RON50,000 in less than 10 seconds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]