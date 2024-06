Fidelis, 17th Edition: Romanians Can Buy Govt Bonds In June 18-28 Period

Fidelis, 17th Edition: Romanians Can Buy Govt Bonds In June 18-28 Period. Starting June 18 until June 28, retail investors can subscribe Fidelis government bonds at interest rates of 7% for lei and 5% for euro in a new issue carried out by the Finance Ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]