Big screen installed in Oradea's Unirii Square for the European Football Championship. Football fans in Oradea can watch the matches of the Romanian national team and the final of the European Football Championship on a big outdoor screen installed in the city's Unirii Square. Romania debuts at Euro 2024 on Monday, June 17, against Ukraine, and the match will also be broadcast