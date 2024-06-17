Enescu Competition in Bucharest: 149 young musicians from 26 countries selected to perform at 2024 edition

The organizers of the 2024 George Enescu International Competition, which will be held in Bucharest between August 31 and September 27, recently announced the preselection results of the event's instrumental sections. Out of 555 young musicians who applied until May 17, the expert jury (...)