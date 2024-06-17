 
June 17, 2024

Romania’s Danube Delta featured in The Guardian article as the “Amazon of Europe”
Romania’s Danube Delta featured in The Guardian article as the “Amazon of Europe”.

The Danube Delta, located at the meeting place between the Black Sea and the great European river on the Romanian coast, was recently featured in an article by The Guardian and titled the “Amazon of Europe” due to its rich biodiversity. The Danube Delta is one of Europe’s largest wetlands. (...)

Deloitte's IT Services Center Growth Rate Abruptly Slows Down In 2023 Deloitte Tehnologie SRL, the IT services center the consulting and auditing company opened in Bucharest in 2016, saw its revenue growth pace abruptly slow down in 2023, following six double-digit increases (between 499% and 22%), and the number of employees shrank for the first time, Finance (...)

IBB Holding Seeks To Raise EUR10M Via Bucharest Stock Exchange IBB Holding Group (IBB Holding), a group of 12 companies operating in the construction industry, mainly infrastructure construction, plans to raise EUR10 million through a bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to increase production capacity and secure working capital.

Agroland Business System Calls Shareholders To Vote On Equipment Purchase And Loans Entrepreneurial group Agroland Business System (AG.RO), which owns the largest farming supplies store chain in Romania, on Monday added more items to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders set for July 1, at the request of the majority shareholder and chief executive (...)

Votrom's 2023 Profit Up 19.5% YoY To Almost RON21M Fuel trader Votrom, held by the Tulvan family in Oradea, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON768.8 million (EUR155.4 million), slightly lower than RON774.2 million (EUR157 million) reported in 2022, in line with data on the finance ministry website.

Japan's Nidec Hits EUR45.1M Turnover In 2023 With Oradea Plant, Up 5.6% YoY Electric motor plant Nidec of Oradea, owned by Japan’s Nidec, ended 2023 with a turnover of almost RON223.3 million (EUR45.1 million), up 5.6% from RON211.5 million (EUR42.9 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data.

INS: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Down 3.6% On The Month In April 2024 Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) decreased by 3.6%, in nominal terms, in April 2024 compared to March 2024, but increased by 8.5% compared to April 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Monday (June 17).

INS: Romania Industrial Edges Down 0.3% On The Month In April 2024 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) inched down 0.3% in nominal terms in April 2024 compared to March 2024, but increased 18.8% versus April 2023, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (May 17).

 


