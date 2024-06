Raiffeisen Bank Launches MoonShotX To Support Companies Scale Up Their Businesses Regionally

Raiffeisen Bank Romania is launching MoonShotX, a project aimed at supporting companies with a turnover between EUR5 million and EUR50 million (Mid-Corporate) to scale up their businesses regionally. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]