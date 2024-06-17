Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon partner Vestas for major wind farm project in Romania

Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon partner Vestas for major wind farm project in Romania. Actis-backed Resolv Energy and Low Carbon, through their project subsidiary First Looks Solutions, selected Vestas as their engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the first phase of the Vifor wind farm in Buz?u county, Romania. Phase 1 will see the installation of 192 MW (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]