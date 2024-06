OMV Petrom Unveils EUR2B Investment Program At Petrobrazi Refinery

OMV Petrom Unveils EUR2B Investment Program At Petrobrazi Refinery. OMV Petrom (BSE:SNP), the largest integrated energy producer in Southeast Europe, will be investing nearly EUR750 million in the Petrobrazi refinery to transform it into the first major producer of sustainable fuels in the region. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]