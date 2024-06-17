Romania’s 2024 elections: List of potential presidential candidates expanding
Jun 17, 2024
Romania’s 2024 elections: List of potential presidential candidates expanding.
While the full official results of the June 9 local and EU Parliament elections are not in yet, the list of those formally announcing the intent to run for president or considering it is expanding. Organized every five years, the presidential elections are usually held in December, but this (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]