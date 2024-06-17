Romania’s Brâncu?i Ensemble and Frontiers of the Roman Empire-Dacia, one step closer to joining UNESCO heritage list

Romania’s Brâncu?i Ensemble and Frontiers of the Roman Empire-Dacia, one step closer to joining UNESCO heritage list. The Roman forts in the Olt Valley, along with the fortifications that form the borders of the Roman Empire-Dacia on the country's territory, are one step closer to being included on the UNESCO heritage list after their nominalization was approved. In addition to the fortifications in the Olt (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]